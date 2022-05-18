Converse and Peanuts Come Together on a New Sneaker Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Converse has teamed up with one of the most iconic comic strips for its next sneaker collaboration.

After partnering with WNBA champion Natasha Cloud last month on their “It’s Possible Collection,” the shoe company has teamed up with Peanuts in spring ’22 to deliver a new footwear and apparel capsule that will hit shelves before month’s end.

The Converse x Peanuts collection will include new iterations of the acclaimed Chuck 70 ($100), One Star ($90), and Chuck Taylor All Star ($70) silhouettes, with the latter model arriving in full-family sizing. For the Chuck 70, Converse covered the entirety of the canvas-based upper with Woodstock camo print while the One Star features graphics of Snoopy and Woodstock on the lateral side of the shoe. The Chuck Taylor All Stars are available in tonal white and red-based executions and dons graphics of the Peanuts characters on the upper.

The Peanuts x Converse One Star. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

“Converse teams up with the iconic comic strip to bring some lighthearted positivity to the world. On the premium Chuck 70, expert craftsmanship and classic style gets a playful twist with an all-over Woodstock camo print and custom details. Get nostalgic with the Converse x Peanuts Chuck 70,” Converse wrote for the product description of its collaborative Chuck 70 colorway.

In addition to the sneakers, the Converse x Peanuts collection includes matching t-shirts, sweaters, shorts, and accessories.

The Converse x Peanuts collection will be released on May 24 at Converse.com and at select Converse retailers.

The Peanuts x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse