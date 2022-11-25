Christie’s Newest Auction Will Feature Sneakers Worn by Serena Williams & Michael Jordan

Christie’s will hold an online sale of sneakers and sports memorabilia worn and signed by some of the greatest icons in sports history next week.

Called “The Greats,” the auction will include collectibles from legendary sports icons like Serena Williams, Kobe Bryant, Henrik Lundqvist and Michael Jordan. Christie’s said that the auction also features the work of designers such as Virgil Abloh and Tinker Hatfield, as well as streetwear brands like Supreme and Louis Vuitton. The sale opens for bidding on November 29 and closes on December 6.

Among the lots up for grabs include two pairs of Nike x Off-White sneakers made exclusively for Serena Williams. These include the “Serena Williams Player Exclusive Game-Worn Dual Signed Off-White Nike Court Flare 2 Sneakers,” which are estimated to reach $17,000 to $20,000, and the “Serena Williams Player Exclusive Game-Worn Off-White Nike Court Flare 2 Sneakers & Signed Serena Williams Tennis Ball,” expected to sell between $10,000 to $15,000. Abloh’s signature trademarks are present throughout the lots, with impressed “Serena” and “Queen” embellishments on the side and back of the shoes.

Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey. CREDIT: CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

Other highlights from the sale include Michael Jordan’s “Game-Worn Original 1985 Air Jordan 1 ‘Chicago’ Sneakers,” estimated to fetch $200,000 to $300,000, and a pair of Michael Jordan “Dual Signed Original 1985 Air Jordan 1 ’Chicago’ Sneakers,” estimated to sell between $100,000 to $150,000.

Also headlining the sale is a pair of one-of-a-kind skates worn by the legendary goalkeeper Henrik Lundqvist, who won Olympic gold and silver medals for his native country Sweden, and was a standout fan favorite for the New York Rangers. Lundqvist wore these skates during his final game as a Ranger and are estimated to get $50,000 to $70,000 at auction. Proceeds of the skates’ sale will go toward the Henrik Lundqvist Foundation, which is dedicated to providing education to children in need, Christie’s said.

Serena Williams player exclusive game-worn dual signed Off-White Nike Court Flare 2 sneakers. CREDIT: CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

“I’m thrilled to be working with Christie’s on this important sale,” Lundqvist said in a statement. “My skates have always played a critical role in how I felt on ice. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Henrik Lundqvist Foundation, founded in 2014 to aid different organizations around the United States, Sweden and Dominican Republic.”

Caitlin Donovan, head of department at Christie’s added that this is the auction house’s inaugural sale under the newly founded Sneakers, Streetwear and Collectibles department. “The Greats showcases some of the great examples of sneaker, streetwear and sports collectibles on the market and in history,” Donovan added. “Celebrating athletes, artists and designers who have spearheaded a new wave of collecting, we are proud to introduce this new genre of collecting at Christie’s.”

Henrik Lundqvist game-worn and signed skates in chromed copper and nickel bejeweled with Swarovski crystals. CREDIT: CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2022

In September, Christie’s announced the launch of “Department X – Sneakers, Streetwear & Collectibles,” a new division focused on these emerging collecting spaces, led by a team dedicated to auctions and private sales.

The formation of the department came after several successful sales like “Six Rings – Legacy of the GOAT,” featuring rare Michael Jordan sneakers and collectibles.