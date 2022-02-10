Olympic Snowboarding Star Chloe Kim’s Endorsement Deals Are Earning Her a Fortune

United States' Chloe Kim shows her gold medal during a medal ceremony for the women's snowboard halfpipe finals event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.

Olympian Chloe Kim made history on Thursday by becoming the first woman to win back-to-back golds in Olympic snowboard halfpipe.

The 21-year-old, two-time Olympian scored a 94.00 first run to take home gold at Genting Snow Park on Thursday at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

The Torrance, Calif. native catapulted to global superstar after she won the Olympic gold medal in halfpipe at the PyeongChang Winter Games in 2018. At 17, she was the youngest woman ever to win Olympic gold in snowboarding. She then took almost a two-year break from snowboarding following a broken ankle injury and enrolled at Princeton University. She returned to competition in January 2021, winning a series of events including The Laax Open in Switzerland, and X Games in Aspen, and Dew Tour in Colorado.

Now that Kim is back in the game, she has become one of the top-earning athletes at the Olympics, and one of the highest-paid female snowboarder in history. According to recent reporting from Forbes, the media outlet estimates that Kim has made $3 million in guaranteed payments from her sponsors in the 12 months leading to these Olympics, with the ability to earn more by picking up bonuses from her brand partners with a medal-winning performance in Beijing.

Kim will also capture a cash prize from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee with her new medal win. Team USA will pay athletes $37,500 for each gold medal, $22,500 per silver, and $15,000 per bronze. That money is on top of the grants and benefits like health insurance that are more widely available to Team USA athletes, all of it paid by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Among the brands that have courted Kim for endorsements include Nike, Roxy, Monster Energy, Oakley, Breitling, Toyota, Procter & Gamble, Skims, and Mammoth Mountain ski resort. She is also a co-founder of a media and commerce company called Togethxr.

In 2020, Kim signed on with Roxy after being with Burton for the first seven years of her career. This deal led to her designing a capsule collection of outerwear for the brand. She’s also worked with Oakley on a pro model of the brand’s Line Miner goggles.

In January, Kim joined the list of Skims brand ambassadors. The Korean American snowboarder is the latest high-profile ambassador to represent the innerwear and loungewear brand in its second Skims collection for Team USA.