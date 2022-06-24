Brooks Releases Patriotic ‘Run USA’ Collection Ahead of July 4

Brooks has released a patriotic apparel range just in time for July 4 runs.

The red-hot running brand has delivered its Run USA Collection, which is available now via Brooksrunning.com. The collection features limited-edition apparel pieces dressed in red, white and blue, which Brooks said offers ” a festive way for runners to celebrate the USA this holiday season.”

Brooks has outfits put together for men and women that can be shopped in one place. The men’s Run USA outfit features the Tempo Hat, the Distance Short Sleeve and the Tempo Knit In Crew for $59.10, down from $71. For women, the Run USA outfit includes the Tempo Hat, the Distance Tank and the Tempo Knit In Crew for $56.50, discounted from $67.

The men’s and women’s outfits from the Brooks Run USA collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brooks

Each of the aforementioned apparel and accessory selections is available for purchase separately, with pricing ranging from $17 to $22.10. Also, Brooks has a Distance Graphic Tank for women available on its website, which comes with a $32 price tag.

This collection, however, does not include footwear.

Brooks regularly releases collections for holidays and events. Most recently, the running brand delivered its annual “Run Proud” collection that celebrities the LGBTQ+ community and Pride Month. For its most recent range, Brooks teamed up with queer artist and illustrator Lisa Congdon on several limited-edition apparel selections adorned with bright and playful designs. The apparel and accessory collection — which is still available via Brooksrunning.com in men’s and women’s sizing — ranges in price from $17 for the Tempo Knit In Crew Sock and $32 for the Distance Graphic Tank.