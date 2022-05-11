Brooks Taps Queer Artist Lisa Congdon to Design Its Latest ‘Run Proud’ Apparel Collection

Brooks releases a “Run Proud” collection every spring, which celebrities the LGBTQ+ community and Pride Month. This year, the beloved running brand has teamed up with queer artist and illustrator Lisa Congdon on a collaborative range.

The “Run Proud” collection for 2022 features several limited-edition apparel selections adorned with bright and playful designs that Brooks said captures the joy and freedom of being yourself on the run and in life.

“I wanted my designs to bring forward the idea of being yourself. I drew the illustrations by hand to create a composition that mimics the rhythmic elements of a dynamic landscape. And the colors from the progress flag gave me the perfect palette to bring energy to the designs. It really was an honor to create a design that speaks to queer joy,” Congdon said in a statement.

The apparel and accessory collection — which is available now via Brooksrunning.com now in men’s and women’s sizing — ranges in price from $17 for the Tempo Knit In Crew Sock and $32 for the Distance Graphic Tank.

Brooks “Run Proud” Tempo Hat. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brooks

Although there is no Congdon-designed footwear in the collection, there are iterations of the Levitate StealthFit 5 on the “Run Proud” landing page in men’s and women’s sizing for $150 as an alternative buying option for consumers for Pride Month. The look features rainbow gradient midsoles, progressive rainbow tongue tags and “Run Proud” detailing on the heels.

However, Brooks confirmed in an email to FN that the brand is slated to launch “Run Proud” footwear designed in partnership with Congdon in November.