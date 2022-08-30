Brooks Reveals a Tasty Collection of Running Shoes and Apparel Inspired by Breakfast Cereal

Next month, Brooks will deliver a collection that will have you thinking about your post-run breakfast.

The running brand has revealed “Bowl O’ Brooks,” a collection of shoes, apparel and socks inspired by cereal, which the brand proclaimed “is an acceptable meal at all times of the day.” The range, according to Brooks, was created “to help runners start their morning off right.”

The Brooks “Bowl O’ Brooks” Glycerin 20 on foot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brooks

The collection features the Launch 9, the Glycerin 20 and the Adrenaline GTS 22. The Launch 9 is a neutral road shoe designed with speed in mind, the Glycerin 20 is a neutral shoe made for the road or track with ample cushioning and the Adrenaline GTS 22 is a support shoe made for the road and designed for those in need of cushioning.

As for the socks in the range, Brooks included the new-look running crew styles, one with a splash pattern and a second with a bowl. And for women, Brooks added a Distance Tank Top to the collection, and a Distance Graphic Short Sleeve T-shirt for men.

The collection ranges in price from $17-$140.

The “Bowl O’ Brooks” lineup arrives Sept. 1 via Academy Sports + Outdoors locations. The Launch 9 is available for presale now via Academy.com in men’s and women’s sizing, as well as the Adrenaline GTS 22 for women.