This Vans Slip-On ‘Year of the Rabbit’ Collection Is Only Releasing In One Location

Vans is celebrating 2023’s Year of the Rabbit by joining forces with Billy’s in Tokyo for a special Slip-On collection designed under its Vault by Vans imprint.

The Japanese sneaker and apparel boutique announced on Instagram this week of its latest Vault by Vans Slip-On “Year of the Rabbit” collection that’s releasing exclusively at its stores. The three-shoe capsule will be available in a trio of distinct colorways: black, red, and green.

The Billy’s-exclusive Vault By Vans Slip-Ons feature a remixed checkerboard graphic printed throughout the entirety of the canvas upper, with special rabbit accents all over. Adding a touch of color is the red Vans tag at the midfoot along with a red interior. Breaking up the distinct look is a simple white-based vulcanized midsole and a waffle outsole below.

“Celebrating the New Year, the 2023 zodiac, the Year of the Rabbit pack has been released. As part of the Vans high-end line collection Vault by Vans, the graphics are overlapped with a Vans representative checkerboard pattern based on the Slip-On of Originals that reproduce details from the Made in US era,” Billy’s wrote for its Instagram caption.

Vault by Vans isn’t the only sneaker brand that’s celebrating the “Year of the Rabbit” with an upcoming sneaker release. Jordan Brand also has a special Air Jordan 23 colorway planned for the annual holiday.

The Billy’s-exclusive Vault by Vans Slip-On collection will be released on Sunday at billys-tokyo.net and at Billy’s Tokyo stores. The shoes will retail for 12,100 yen, which converts to $91.