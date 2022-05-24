A New Ivy Park x Adidas Super Sleek Colorway Is Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of Beyoncé’s beloved Ivy Park x Adidas Super Sleek sneaker is releasing soon.

After delivering a new “Ivy Park” collection last month, the music mogul and the sportswear giant have partnered once again to deliver the all-new Super Sleek 3 Strap “We Stan Summer” this week.

According to Adidas, this iteration of the Ivy Park x Adidas Super Sleek 3 Strap draws inspiration from the classic Stan Smith tennis shoe and sports a simple white-based color scheme and is contrasted by green accents on the heel tab and midfoot piping. Unlike previous versions of the shoe, this Ivy Park x Adidas Super Sleek 3 Strap show features three velcro straps at the midfoot. Rounding out the look of the shoe is a chunky gum platform midsole.

The Ivy Park x Adidas Super Sleek. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In addition to the sneaker, the latest Ivy Park x Adidas drop will include a 3-pack of socks.

“The adidas x IVY PARK Super Sleek shoes get a fresh new upper with three hook-and-loop straps, and we’re here for the stress-free vibes. The tongue plays off the iconic adidas Samba and complements the tones of the durable canvas and leather upper. It all rides on a classic gum rubber outsole,” Adidas wrote for the product description of the Ivy Park Super Sleek shoe.

This Stan Smith-inspired iteration of the Ivy Park x Adidas Super Sleek 2 Strap will be released this Friday at Adidas.com at 12 p.m. ET and at select Adidas retailers. The shoe will come with a $120 price tag.