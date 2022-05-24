×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

A New Ivy Park x Adidas Super Sleek Colorway Is Releasing Soon

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Ivy Park x Adidas Super Sleek
The Ivy Park x Adidas Super Sleek.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of Beyoncé’s beloved Ivy Park x Adidas Super Sleek sneaker is releasing soon.

After delivering a new “Ivy Park” collection last month, the music mogul and the sportswear giant have partnered once again to deliver the all-new Super Sleek 3 Strap “We Stan Summer” this week.

According to Adidas, this iteration of the Ivy Park x Adidas Super Sleek 3 Strap draws inspiration from the classic Stan Smith tennis shoe and sports a simple white-based color scheme and is contrasted by green accents on the heel tab and midfoot piping. Unlike previous versions of the shoe, this Ivy Park x Adidas Super Sleek 3 Strap show features three velcro straps at the midfoot. Rounding out the look of the shoe is a chunky gum platform midsole.

Ivy Park x Adidas Super Sleek
The Ivy Park x Adidas Super Sleek.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In addition to the sneaker, the latest Ivy Park x Adidas drop will include a 3-pack of socks.

“The adidas x IVY PARK Super Sleek shoes get a fresh new upper with three hook-and-loop straps, and we’re here for the stress-free vibes. The tongue plays off the iconic adidas Samba and complements the tones of the durable canvas and leather upper. It all rides on a classic gum rubber outsole,” Adidas wrote for the product description of the Ivy Park Super Sleek shoe.

This Stan Smith-inspired iteration of the Ivy Park x Adidas Super Sleek 2 Strap will be released this Friday at Adidas.com at 12 p.m. ET and at select Adidas retailers. The shoe will come with a $120 price tag.

Ivy Park x Adidas Socks
The Ivy Park x Adidas socks.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
TOMS Sponsored By TOMS

Building Business to Improve Lives

TOMS discusses its approach to mental health awareness and female empowerment through impact initiatives in the footwear segment.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad