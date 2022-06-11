6 Slides and Sandals to Keep You Comfy Off the Trail at Outdoor Retailer Summer 2022

Leading outdoor brands aren’t solely focused on adventure for spring ’23. They’re also looking to keep you comfortable off the trail.

Industry standouts Danner, Oofos, Lamo and others revealed the slides and sandals they will bring to market in spring ’23 this week at Outdoor Summer 2022, which was held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

Below are six of the best slides and sandals revealed at the trade show.

Pajar Canada Del-Ray

Pajar Canada will deliver its stylish Del-Ray silhouette in spring ’23. The look is waterproof, thick yet lightweight, and offers a squishy feel to the wearer. Arriving in February 2023, the Del-Ray will retail for $39.

Bass Outdoor Field Slide

Bass Outdoor Field Slide. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Bass Outdoor has several slides and sandals arriving in spring ’23 — all with a heightened focus on comfort — such as the dual-adjustable Millstrap Sport Sandal and the closed-toe Millcreek Fisherman. However, the most compelling is perhaps its most simple: the Field Slide. Bass Outdoor will deliver six colorways of its fully EVA look in men’s and women’s sizing for the season. The slide was built with traction in mind and features its duck webbing on the toe. Retail price will be $49.

Ales Grey Rodeo Drive Clog

Ales Grey Rodeo Drive Clog. CREDIT: Peter Verry

The lone look on the list that is available now is the Rodeo Drive Clog from Ales Grey, a company founded by footwear industry veteran Steve Patino. This sustainable clog is made in Italy with zero water waste. Patino told FN at OR that the clogs are made in nine minutes. Looking ahead, Patino said it will release a new sustainable look, the Malibu Recovery Slide, in December.

Danner Shelter Cove Slide

Danner Shelter Cove Slide. CREDIT: Peter Verry

The standout look from the Danner Camp Collection for spring ’23 is the Shelter Cove Slide, a look that is ideal for transitioning from the trail to the camp. It features Vibram outsoles and made with an ergonomic fit to form to your foot. Retail price will be $85.

Lamo Savannah

Lamo Savannah. CREDIT: Peter Verry

One of the sustainable looks Lamo will release in spring ’23 is the Savannah. The slide features uppers made with bamboo and an insole/outsole unit made using Bloom algae foam. The look will come with a $79 price tag.

Oofos Oomega

Oofos Oomega. CREDIT: Peter Verry

For spring ’23, Oofos will deliver its fashion-focused Oomega sandal for women. The platform look features the brand’s Oofoam and patented footbed. Retail price will be $85.