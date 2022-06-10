11 of the Best Shoes at Outdoor Retailer Summer 2022

With outdoor participation thriving, the market’s leading footwear brands are set to deliver plenty of high-quality looks — both performance and casual — for the spring ’23 season.

During Outdoor Retailer Summer 2022, which marks the end of the trade show’s time at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, industry standouts Danner, Adidas Terrex, Lowa, Oofos and several others revealed what will soon be on the shelves of retailers everywhere. The looks showcased including hiking boots, hike-to-bike shoes, platform sandals and more.

Here are 11 of the best looks from Outdoor Retailer Summer 2022.

Danner Shelter Cove Slide

For spring ’23, Danner will release its Camp Collection, which includes three styles for men and women: the Shelter Cove Slide, the Forrest Moc and the Jag Loft insulated slip-on. The highlight of the range is the Shelter Cove Slide, a look designed to throw on when you’re off the trail. It is equipped with Vibram outsoles and an ergonomic fit to form to your foot. Retail price will be $85.

Related Why Outdoor Retailer Is at the Center of a Fierce Industry Debate Adidas Terrex Delivers a New Trail Running Shoe With Insights From Ultramarathoner Abby Hall Olympic Skier Ashley Caldwell Talks Winning Her Gold Medal, Training & the Importance of Recovery

Adidas Terrex Tech Mid Pro

Adidas Terrex Tech Mid Pro. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Adidas Terrex has plenty of heat coming to the market in spring ’23, including the Tech Mid Pro. This pinnacle hiking boot, which went through two rounds of testing with Austrian mountain guides, features a unilateral plate sandwiched by the brand’s Lightstrike EVA midsole compound, Stealth rubber outsoles, Gore-Tex waterproofing, asymmetrical lacing for a secure fit and abrasion resistant material on the uppers ideal for alpine environments. Perhaps the best feature of this look is the outsole configuration, which features a climb and trail run lug design in forefoot, completed with a hike design in the heel. Retail price is set at $275.

Lamo Java

Lamo Java. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Do you enjoy coffee? Lamo does, and the brand used it in a shoe arriving in spring ’23. The slip-on Lamo Java is built with a sole unit made from coffee grounds. How much coffee is in each shoe? The brand said five cups of recycled coffee grounds are used in one pair of soles. Also, the upper is made from recycled plastic bottles. Retail price is $79.

Brandblack Sansin

Brandblack Sansin. CREDIT: Peter Verry

New for Brandblack for spring ’23 is the Sansin, an ultralightweight day hiker made to take any and all abuse on the trail. Shown here in the bold “Curry” colorway, the Sansin features uppers with TPU covering a rip stop material, bootie construction and a speed lacing system. The look will retail for $260.

Five Ten Trailcross XT

Five Ten Trailcross XT. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Five Ten will deliver the Trailcross XT in spring ’23, a hike-to-bike shoe made for any type of adventure. Underfoot is an outsole featuring a pattern that adheres to pedals, but when you step off of your bike you will have traction ideal for other types of terrain. Also, the uppers are made with high abrasion-resistant materials and recycled EVA midsoles that are designed with trail running insights.

Oofos Oomega

Oofos Oomega. CREDIT: Peter Verry

For women, Oofos will deliver the fashion-focused Oomega in spring ’23, a platform sandal featuring the brand’s patented Oofoam and footbed. The look will retail for $85.

Vasque Torre AT

Vasque Torre AT. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Vasque will deliver color updates to its Torre AT in spring ’23, a boot made for the experienced hiker. The look will come in men’s and women’s sizing dressed in a midnight navy hue. It features Vibram outsoles using its Megagrip compound and Litebase tech, as well as a new lug design for better traction and Gore-Tex waterproofing. The boot will come with a $210 price tag.

Scarpa Spin Planet

Scarpa Spin Planet. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Next year, Scarpa is hoping to become B-Corp certified, and the brand is carrying its sustainability focus into its product. For spring ’23, Scarpa will deliver the Spin Planet, a look that is built for medium volume trail running. The uppers are 100% recycled, and both the midsole and outsole also feature a percentage of recycled materials. Also, it is built with the brand’s Axial TR Tech, which is an atypical tongue that is inspired by the brand’s ski boots, as well as its Presa sticky rubber outsoles.

Pajar Canada Frezno

Pajar Canada Frezno. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Pajar Canada has a head-turning sneaker arriving in spring ’23, the Frezno, which offers a hiking feel that’s good for both the trail as well as the city dweller. Slated to arrive in February, the stylish look comes with uppers made with nylon, mesh and PU, which sits atop the brand’s trail-ready Fletcher outsole. Retail price is $165.

Lowa Ranger

Lowa Ranger. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Lowa is turning 100 next year, and the brand has something special coming for spring ’23 to celebrate. The brand will release a version of its Ranger hiking boot with the year it was established, 1923, stitched into the heel. Lowa reduced the weight of the boot and added a softer PU underfoot for comfort. Also, it features Vibram outsoles and Gore-Tex waterproofing.

Bass Outdoor Woodside

Bass Outdoor Woodside. CREDIT: Peter Verry

The Woodside from Bass Outdoor for spring ’23 is a fashion-forward look that works on the trail. It features canvas on the forefoot with suede on the rest of the upper and a lightweight mudguard, as well as Ortholite inserts and proprietary waterproofing. Retail price is $155.