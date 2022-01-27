16 Best Shoes and Socks at 2022 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show

As always, industry leaders brought out their best outdoor shoes and socks out to show retailers and media at 2022 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show. For adventurers of all kinds, there’s plenty to look forward to this fall.

Top brands including Sanuk, Darn Tough, Pajar and many others will soon deliver outdoor looks for both the active explorer and the lifestyle enthusiast.

Below, check out the 16 best looks spotted at the Colorado Convention Center.

Sanuk Cozy Vibes Low and Slipper

Sanuk has plenty to offer if you’re interested in both comfort and sustainability. This fall, the brand will release its Cozy Vibes collection (pictured above), which includes the Cozy Vibes Low and the Cozy Vibes Slipper for men and women. The looks are made using responsible leathers, 55% sugar cane EVA midsoles, recycled uppers, wool liners and hemp uppers on most. The two looks arrive in September and retail for $80.

Scarpa Golden Gate ATR GTX

Scarpa Golden Gate ATR GTX. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Scarpa will deliver a road-to-trail shoe this fall dubbed Golden Gate ATR GTX. The tech-loaded look features Gore-Tex Invisible Fit waterproofing and a 28 mm to 24 mm stack height. It will retail for $179.

Bass Outdoor Peak

Bass Outdoor Peak. CREDIT: Peter Verry

After an October 2021 launch of its new category, Bass Outdoor has plenty of footwear coming for fall ’22. One of the looks is the Peak in a camouflage colorway, a tech-loaded hiker that arrives in August. It features the brand’s BLevel stabilizer, its BDry waterproofing and Vibram outsoles. The boot retails for $125.

Pajar Flightstorm

Pajar Flightstorm. CREDIT: Peter Verry

This fall, Pajar will deliver the Flightstorm for men, which the brand described as an evolved version of its Trooper silhouette. It is temperature rated -30 degrees Fahrenheit, features premium leather on the uppers, has new outsoles and will come in two colors. The price is $200.

Prince FST838

Prince FST838. CREDIT: Peter Verry

There were plenty of Prince sneakers at the Pajar booth, including the retro lifestyle FST838, which will arrive next month via Nordstrom and Zappos in the U.S., and Browns in Canada. The shoe has been retooled and is lighter than the original. Prince will begin to deliver on-court looks in August.

Jim Green Razorback

Jim Green Razorback. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Jim Green is a 35-year-old company from South Africa that came to the U.S. about 18 months ago, and is already making some noise. The versatile Razorback, which is its best-selling boot, comes with full grain leather uppers and leather lining. Wearers will lace up the look if they’re on a factory floor, if they’re hiking and several other activities. They retail for $179.

Darn Tough Heady Stripe

Darn Tough Heady Stripe sock. CREDIT: Peter Verry

The Heady Stripe sock from Darn Tough for fall ’22 is the brand’s microcrew height and features cushion on the bottom and stretchy jersey fabric on top. It will come in three colorways and retail for $23. It is expected in stores in July.

Farm to Feet x Black Folks Hike Too Damascus

Farm to Feet x Black Folks Hike Too Damascus. CREDIT: Peter Verry

The biggest product story of fall ’22 for Farm to Feet is its collaborative Damascus sock with Black Folks Hike Too. It features the organization’s unity blaze logo on the heel and a portion of the proceeds will go to the organization.

Minnetonka Anew

Minnetonka Anew. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Minnetonka will offer its new Ecowise collection this fall, which will feature the Anew silhouette, something the brand described as a modern version of a moccasin. The uppers and laces are 100% recycled, and the midsoles are made with sugar cane EVA. There will be six colors for women and five for men, which will all retail for $70. They will arrive in September. Also, continuing its eco-friendly story, for every pair sold, Minnetonka said it is planting a tree.

Xtratuf ADB Ice

Xtratuf ADB Ice in nylon (L) and rubber. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Xtratuf will deliver the ADB Ice in the fall, with one executed with rubber uppers and the other with nylon. The shoe has a 6-inch height, the brand’s Glacier Trek outsoles that are made for ice and snow, as well as it’s Tuf Dry waterproofing. The nylon version also features Tuf Loft insulation that rates to -20 degrees Fahrenheit. The nylon look will retail for $150 and the rubber will come with a $160 price tag.

Olang Miro

Olang Miro. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Olang, known as the boots with grip, will deliver a style with the feel and aesthetics of a combat boot this fall. The Miro, which is the women’s style (and the men’s Avana, which has the same look as the women’s boot) features the brand’s flip grip for winter wear. They will drop in September and retail for $255.

Cougar Suma and Stella

Cougar Suma (L) and Stella. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Cougar will debut the SoHo collection this fall, and the highlights of the line are the Suma and the Stella. The looks, which will debut in September, are complete with chunky outsoles, are waterproof and are fashion-forward. They will retail for $180 and $170, respectively.

Muck Woodie Sport

Muck Woodie Sport. CREDIT: Peter Verry

For fall, Much is even more focused on the woman consumer, and will deliver a more utility look for her. The women’s-only Woodie Sport features lugged outsoles, neoprene and rubber uppers and is a bit bulkier of a silhouette. It will retail for $140.

Reebok Work Speed TR

Reebok Work Speed TR. CREDIT: Peter Verry

One of Reebok’s most beloved training shoes, the Speed TR, will arrive with work-related updates from the spring through the fall. The shoe still has its cross training platform, rubber outsoles and stability bar in the heel, but offers an extra wide composite toe for workers and Memory Tech Massage inserts. The shoes, which are made for heavy lifting, will retail for $130.