Bape Adds Snakeskin to Its Bape Sta Sneaker

A Bathing Ape is giving its popular Bape Sta sneaker two animal-inspired looks for its latest release.

The legendary Japanese streetwear label shared images on Instagram yesterday of its two-shoe Bape Sta “Snakeskin” pack. According to the Instagram caption, the two styles will hit retail this week.

The two iterations of the Bape Sta “Snakeskin” sneaker utilizes white leather as the base of the upper, but the looks are broken up with tan or black snakeskin-inspired overlay panels running from the forefoot to the heel counter. Breaking up the simple execution is the black star logo at the midfoot while Bape branding is stamped on the tongue tag and heel tab. The sneakers also come with special Ape head lacelocks attached to the shoelaces along with metallic silver eyelets. Completing the looks are white midsoles and black outsoles.

“It is refreshing to see new variations of the Bape Sta. The newest pair of Bape Sta features an all-new rendition of the “Snakeskin” pattern and is elevating the offering with an aesthetic change. The classic Bape Sta highlights white and black colourways constructed with leather on the base, Bape wrote for the product description of the Bape Sta “Snakeskin” colorways.

The Bape Sta “Snakeskin” styles will be released this Friday at Bape.com and at Bape stores this Saturday. The sneakers retail for 28,600 yen, which converts to $194.

