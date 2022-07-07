Three New Bape Sta Colorways Are Releasing This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

More iterations of the acclaimed Bape Sta sneaker are releasing soon.

The beloved streetwear brand A Bathing Ape announced on Instagram yesterday that a trio of new Bape Sta colorways will hit stores before week’s end. Bape also shared teaser images for the latest series of colorways including the inspiration behind each of the makeups.

The first of the three styles will don a mixture of blue, yellow and green hues throughout the entirety of the shoe’s patent leather upper and based on the background of the photo shared, it references the colors of Brazil. The second pair dons a white-based patent leather upper and is offset by red and blue overlay panels to reference the country of France. The final shoe in the set pays homage to the country of Italy and it features a white patent leather upper while red and green hits appear on the overlay panels including on the side’s star logo. All three pairs come with white shoelaces with a Bape head lace lock at the forefoot. Completing each of the looks is a white-based midsole with a colored Bape logo on the heel and a solid rubber outsole.

“The newest BAPE STA, inspired by national colors, is crafted with patent leather to deliver a radiant summer atmosphere,” the streetwear brand wrote for the Instagram caption of the latest Bape Sta releases.

The three national colors-inspired Bape Sta colorways will be released this Saturday at Us.bape.com and at select Bape stores. Each pair will come with a retail price of $309.