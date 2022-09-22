A New Trio of Bape Sk8 Sta Styles Are Releasing This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

One of A Bathing Ape’s beloved silhouettes is hitting stores in new colorways soon.

The legendary Japanese streetwear brand announced on its Instagram page yesterday that a trio of new Bape Sk8 Sta iterations will launch before week’s end.

Bape keeps things fairly simple with the makeups for its latest set of Sk8 Stas, with each pair donning a two-tone white and gray suede and leather upper while a contrasting black Star logo appears on the sides. Breaking up the looks are the navy, red, or green accents dressing the overlay panels. Bape Sta branding appears on the tongue tag while a black panel is applied to the heel counter. Rounding out the look of the shoe is a white midsole while the respective hues cover the outsole.

Bape has delivered some of the most coveted sneaker projects of this year, including joining forces with Marvel to create new colorways of its popular Bape Sta sneaker that drew inspiration from the comic book publisher’s “The Earth’s Mightiest Heroes,” The Avengers.

According to Bape, this latest series of Sk8 Sta styles will be released at Bape.com and at Bape stores this Saturday. Each of the styles will be available in both men’s and women’s sizes and will retail for 25,300 yen, which converts to $178.

In related Bape news, the Japanese streetwear brand is joining forces with Drake’s OVO fashion label to deliver a pair of Bape Sta styles soon.

The Bape Sk8 Sta in blue. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bape

The Bape Sk8 Sta in green. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bape