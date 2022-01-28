Bape Celebrates Chinese New Year With Tiger-Striped Camo Sneakers

A look inside the new Bape store in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.

Bape has a new collection of sneakers in celebration of Chinese New Year coming soon.

The Japanese streetwear label announced on Instagram this week that it will deliver a special iteration of the Bape Road Sta and Sk8 Sta to commemorate the Year of the Tiger.

The styles for the Bape "Year of the Tiger" collection were showcased through a series of images from the label, revealing that the Bape Road Sta will don a sail canvas-based upper that's coupled with faux animal fur overlay panels resembling the look of tiger stripes. Additional details include a black Star logo on the sides, a two-tone sail and black midsole, and a black rubber outsole.

The Bape Sk8 Sta goes all out with the tiger stripes with the entirety of the suede upper covered with the black and yellow animal-inspired graphic and is offset by an orange Star logo on the sides. Adding to the look are brown shoelaces, a cream sock liner, cream midsole, and a gum rubber outsole.

“To ring in Lunar New Year, Bape is celebrating the Year of Tiger with the latest ROAD STA and SK8 STA. The uppers of this rendition are crafted with a white canvas material, and these come overlaid with sharp orange BAPE STA logo and black tiger-striped camo,” Bape wrote on the Instagram caption for its Year of the Tiger collection.

Bape’s “Year of the Tiger” collection is available at Bape.com starting today and will be available at Bape stores in Japan tomorrow.