Amanda Kloots Is Skechers’ New Footwear and Apparel Ambassador

Skechers released its newest celebrity ambassador today.

The shoe brand announced its partnership with Amanda Kloots to join the company’s team of ambassadors. Kloots, a host on “The Talk,” will appear in a multi-platform campaign supporting the global lifestyle and performance brand’s footwear and apparel offering throughout North America.

Amanda Kloots for Skechers.

Kloots, a former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette, has performed on stage, film and television for nearly two decades. In 2016, Kloots became an entrepreneur after developing her AK! Fitness brand, which features jump ropes and dance mixed with cross-training to create a unique full-body workout.

“As a mom and businesswoman, I’m grateful for how comfortable Skechers are so I can focus on my day—and the fact that they offer the total package with shoes and apparel makes this brand a perfect fit for my active lifestyle,” Amanda Kloots said in a press release. “Through my years of dancing and training, I’ve learned how important it is to treat your body well—which is why I’m thrilled to represent their comfort technology offerings. These collections, including Max Cushioning for my first campaign, are so incredible, they feel like they were designed just for me—and I’m excited to share that experience with women everywhere.”

Kloots joins a lineup of Skechers ambassadors that includes several athletic icons such as Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, former quarterback and broadcaster Tony Romo, former defensive end and broadcaster Howie Long, former wide receiver and sports analyst Cris Carter, boxer Sugar Ray Leonard and golfer Brooke Henderson. The roster also includes fellow fitness guru Brooke Burke and NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace.