×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Allyson Felix’s Saysh Sneakers Are Now Available at Kith

By Jennie Bell
Jennie Bell

Jennie Bell

More Stories By Jennie

View All
Saysh One Kith Summer Fade Sneaker
The Saysh One Summer Fade sneaker, sold exclusively at Kith.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saysh

Sneaker lovers now have another way to get their hands on a pair of Allyson Felix’s Saysh shoes.

Starting today, three versions of the Saysh One lifestyle sneaker will be available at two Kith flagship stores: in Miami and SoHo in New York. The retailer will be stocking the shoes in the white and black colorways, as well as an exclusive new look called Summer Fade that is inspired by the poolside palette of Los Angeles (Felix’s hometown).

All three colorways retail for $165.

This marks the first brick-and-mortar retail launch for Saysh. The direct-to-consumer brand, which debuted in 2021, was created by the Olympic gold medalist and her brother, Wes Felix, to be an alternative to the big athletic brands.

Related

Allyson Felix's Saysh Secures Multimillion-Dollar Investment From Iris Ventures

Gigi Hadid Masters Neutrals in Tan Kith Cropped Jacket, Slouchy Gray Trousers and Chestnut Boots With Mother Yolanda Hadid

Allyson Felix and Her Saysh Brand Introduce an 'Intentionally Sexist Returns Policy' Only for Women

Saysh has positioned itself as a “by women, for women” imprint, something Wes Felix told FN was non-negotiable for his beloved athlete sister. “We want to create a balance specifically for women in the footwear space, and in consumer products in general,” he said at the time of the launch.

Saysh One Kith Summer Fade Sneaker
The Saysh One Summer Fade colorway is exclusive to Kith stores.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saysh

To create the debut Saysh One look, the brand partnered with renowned designers Natalie Candrian and Tiffany Beers to make a shoe that’s lightweight, breathable and ideal for daily wear. The shoe features woven jacquard textiles and microsuede on the uppers. Also, to ensure it fits the shape of the female foot, Saysh made the sneaker with a single heel piece and a snug lacing system meant to be elegant and supportive.

In a speech in November, while receiving the FN Launch of the Year Award, Allyson Felix explained that Saysh began out of a need to create shoes for her to compete in at the Tokyo Olympics. “Through that process we have learned that women have been overlooked in this space for far too long. And we had the opportunity to create something for women designed by women and had the complete privilege and honor to do that in lifestyle sneakers,” she said.

TOMS Sponsored By TOMS

Building Business to Improve Lives

TOMS discusses its approach to mental health awareness and female empowerment through impact initiatives in the footwear segment.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad