The Air Jordan 9 ‘Fire Red’ Is Reportedly Releasing This Year

Another new iteration of the popular Air Jordan 9 sneaker is hitting stores this year.

After Michael Jordan’s signature shoe was released in the new “Particle Grey” makeup yesterday, sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz has shared images of the forthcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red.” According to the account, the style will release in November.

The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” dons a white-based leather upper that’s coupled with a premium patent leather mudguard running across the base of the shoe and up to the ankle collar. The latest style gets its name from the vibrant red eyestays along with red hits on the “Air Jordan” tongue tag and on the heel’s pull tab. Completing the look of the shoe is a gray midsole and a white rubber outsole.

Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 9 made its retail debut in 1993 and was never worn by MJ on the NBA court as he stepped away from the sport to play in the baseball minor leagues that year. That didn’t stop the launch of the model as fans saw four new Air Jordan 9 drops in ’93.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” style will be released on Nov. 5 for a retail price of $200. Although images of the shoe were shared by the account, the release info has not yet been announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the Air Jordan 6 “University Red” colorway will arrive on SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers this Saturday. The shoe will retail for $200.