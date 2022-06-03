Images of the Air Jordan 8 ‘Taxi’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the popular Air Jordan 8 sneaker is coming soon.

After unveiling the style on an episode of SNKRS Live via the Nike SNKRS app in April, images of the highly anticipated Air Jordan 8 “Taxi” colorway have emerged ahead of the shoe’s purported June launch.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the look on Instagram yesterday, which revealed that the shoe will don a predominantly black leather upper that’s offset with vibrant yellow accents on the tongue’s chenille patch as well as on the ankle straps. Completing the look is a yellow and orange midsole and a black rubber outsole. According to the account, the shoe will be available exclusively in women’s sizing.

Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 8 made its debut in 1993 and was the shoe that Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls team captured their third straight NBA championship, with MJ capturing his third Finals MVP in consecutive seasons.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 8 “Taxi” makeup is set to hit stores in June. Although a first look and early info were shared by the account, the release details of the shoe have not yet been announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, images of the anticipated Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago Reimagined” colorway have emerged.

