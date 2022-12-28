The Air Jordan 8 ‘Playoffs’ Is Reportedly Returning in Fall 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

An original Air Jordan 8 colorway could be making its way back to retail soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images on Instagram yesterday of the Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs,” NBA legend Michael Jordan’s eighth signature basketball sneaker that debuted in 1993. According to the account, the classic style is returning to shelves next year.

As the name of the shoe suggests, it was famously worn by MJ in the playoffs during the 1993 NBA season. This shoe is also significant in MJ’s illustrious basketball career as he and his Chicago Bulls squad captured their third championship in three straight years that season, which would end up being his first of two three-peats with the Bulls.

The Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs” feature a stealthy black-based nubuck upper, with the signature detail of the silhouette being the cross straps at the midfoot. The colorway also features a special graphic on the sock liner and on the heel counter, along with a chenille Jumpman patch on the tongue. Completing the design is a black midsole, with red and blue accents on the outsole.

The Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs” was one of three original colorways of the silhouette to release in ’93, including the “True Red” and “Aqua” makeups. The style has been released twice since its debut, including in 2007 and 2013.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs” will be released in full-family sizing on Sept. 2, 2023 for a retail price of $210. At the time of publication, Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed that the aforementioned style is returning to retail next year.