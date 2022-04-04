×
The New Air Jordan 7 ‘Sapphire’ Is Releasing Next Week

By Victor Deng
Air Jordan 7 'Sapphire'
The Air Jordan 7 "Sapphire."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Jordan Brand is releasing a new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 7 soon.

The sportswear brand delivered a classic Jordan 7-inspired “Bordeaux” colorway of the Air Jordan 6 in Aug. 2021. This month, Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe will debut in the “Sapphire” colorway. According to the brand, the Air Jordan 7 “Sapphire” gives fans a “sneak peek into the future of Jordan Brand style with an OG sneaker featuring a uniquely colorful and luxurious pathway forward.”

Air Jordan 7 'Sapphire'
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 7 “Sapphire.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 7 “Sapphire” features a beige leather upper that’s combined with blue and pink underlay panels peeking through the semi-translucent mesh panels at the midfoot. Breaking up the colorful look are black accents on the ankle collar and portions of the heel’s pull tab. Completing the look is a speckled midsole and a semi-translucent outsole.

“Mixing futuristic intent with centuries-old precious gemstones, the Air Jordan 7 “Sapphire” is here to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the title-winning silhouette,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 7 “Sapphire” will be released on April 16 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will only be available in adult sizing and retails for $210.

In related Air Jordan news, the classic Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago” style that debuted in 1985 will reportedly make its return to sneaker stores this fall.

Air Jordan 7 'Sapphire'
The medial side of the Air Jordan 7 “Sapphire.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Air Jordan 7 'Sapphire'
A top-down view of the Air Jordan 7 “Sapphire.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Air Jordan 7 'Sapphire'
The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 7 “Sapphire.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Air Jordan 7 'Sapphire'
The outsole of the Air Jordan 7 “Sapphire.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Access exclusive content

