The Air Jordan 6 ‘University Blue’ Surprisingly Releases on SNKRS

Jordan Brand quietly released the Air Jordan 6 “University Blue” yesterday and sizes for the latest style sold out quickly upon launch. For fans who missed out on acquiring a pair, sizes are available on the resale market.

On StockX, the lowest asking price for the Air Jordan 6 “University Blue” at the time of publication is $350 for men’s sizes 7.5 and 8 and the highest bid is $$396 for a men’s size 9.5. The average resale price of the shoe is currently $384.

The sold-out sneaker is also available on GOAT, with the low asking price at the time of publication at $390 for men’s sizes 9 and 13 and the prices of the shoe go as high as $482 for a men’s size 15.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 6 "University Blue."

According to the shoe’s product description on SNKRS, Air Jordan 6 “University Blue” celebrates Michael Jordan’s student-athlete days when he was attending the University of North Carolina in the ’80s. The shoe features a two-tone white and blue upper inspired by the UNC Tar Heels team colors along with a jersey-inspired patch on the heel. Rounding out the look is a white and black midsole and a translucent outsole.

In addition to being able to grab the Air Jordan 6 “University Blue” on the secondary market, sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz revealed on Instagram that the sold-out style will release again on March 5 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $210.

The medial side of the Air Jordan 6 "University Blue."

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 6 "University Blue."

The heel's view of the Air Jordan 6 "University Blue."

The outsole of the Air Jordan 6 "University Blue."

