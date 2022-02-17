Air Jordan 6 ‘University Blue’ Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

With March Madness right around the corner, Jordan Brand will soon release a new colorway of the Air Jordan 6 that’s inspired by Michael Jordan’s alma mater, the University of North Carolina.

Product images have surfaced this week of the NBA legend’s signature basketball shoe in the forthcoming “University Blue” makeup. According to sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the style will hit shelves next month.

The shoe features a premium leather upper starting with white leather serving as the overlay panels, while light blue nubuck is used for the underlay. The light blue hue also appears on the tongue while offset by a navy lace lock and Jumpman branding. Completing the look is a wave-like pattern covering the footbed, a jersey-inspired patch on the heel, a white and black midsole, and a translucent outsole.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 6 “University Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Although @zSneakerheadz revealed on Instagram that the shoe will launch on March 5, release details for the Air Jordan 6 “University Blue” have not yet been announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the classic Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs” is also expected to release soon. The brand announced in December 2021 that the classic style is returning as part of the brand’s spring ’22 Air Jordan retro collection to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its original release.

The medial side of the Air Jordan 6 “University Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 6 “University Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 6 “University Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike