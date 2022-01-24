Jordan Brand Celebrates Chinese New Year With an Air Jordan 6 Release

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand is celebrating Chinese New Year by releasing a special iteration of the Air Jordan 6.

The sportswear brand revealed on the Nike SNKRS app that Michael Jordan’s sixth signature shoe will release in a new “CNY” makeup next month in celebration of the Year of the Tiger.

The Air Jordan 6 Low “CNY” wears a predominantly white-based color scheme on the subtle porcelain cracked leather upper while regal metallic gold hits appear on the tongue’s Jumpman branding and heel tab. Elevating the look is a soft satin material used on the ankle collar along with a circular Jumpman logo embroidered on the heel. Rounding out the look is a two-tone white and gold midsole while translucent blue pods appear on the outsole.

“Celebrate this Chinese New Year with classic Jordan Brand style. This Air Jordan 6 Low taps into the heritage of the Chinese New Year festivities by using crafted, porcelain vase-inspired details over cracked Spruce Aura leather.” Jordan Brand continues by saying on the shoe’s product description that “In this special Air Jordan 6 Low, step with confidence and boldness during the Year of the Tiger.”

The Air Jordan 6 Low “CNY” will be released via SNKRS on Feb. 4 and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The style will be available in adult sizing and will retail for $200.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 6 Low “CNY.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 6 Low “CNY.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 6 Low “CNY.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 6 Low “CNY.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 6 Low “CNY.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand’s top collaborators like A Ma Maniére and J Balvin are reportedly releasing their own Air Jordan 2 collabs this year.