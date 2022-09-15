×
Howard University Gets an Exclusive Air Jordan 6 Colorway

By Victor Deng
Howard University Jordan Brand
Students at Howard University, the newest partner of Jordan Brand.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand’s newest affiliated university just got its own exclusive Air Jordan shoe.

Howard University shared on its Instagram account yesterday that students at the shoe received several Air Jordan sneakers including a PE iteration of the Air Jordan 6. Additional images of the shoe were shared by sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram.

The Air Jordan 6 “Howard University” PE dons a silver upper with navy and red accents throughout the shoe. The heel also features a special Howard University-inspired patch.

Jordan Brand announced last month that it has entered into a 20-year partnership with Howard University. The athletic brand revealed that its partnership with Howard University will deepen its connection to HBCU culture. Jordan Brand also confirmed that the partnership will open up new opportunities in recruitment that will elevate both athletic and academic experiences.

“We have always been proud of our legacy at Howard University, but we are audacious enough to believe our future could be brighter than our past. Partnering with Jordan Brand is another signal of our ambitions as a university to become an even brighter beacon for Black Excellence. We are thrilled to work on that vision of greatness together,” Howard University president Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick said in a statement about the school’s Jordan Brand partnership.

Similar to past Air Jordan PE styles, this “Howard University” Air Jordan 6 PE will not hit retail and will remain exclusive to students and facility of the program.

In related Air Jordan news, the Air Jordan 1 High “Taxi” is hitting stores this month.

