The Air Jordan 5 Is Dressed in Spring Pastels For New ‘Regal Pink’ Colorway

Jordan Brand is taking full advantage of the spring season by dressing its claimed Air Jordan 5 sneaker in spring pastel hues for a new colorway that’s dropping soon.

The sportswear brand announced via the SNKRS release calendar that the new “Regal Pink” colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe will be released before month’s end.

The Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink” features a pink nubuck upper and is coupled with light blue netting at the midfoot while pastel purple accents dress the shoelaces and eye stay. Breaking up the look is a metallic silver tongue, a multicolored graphic on the footbed, a purple pastel “Air” midsole, and a glow-in-the-dark green translucent outsole.

“Covered in seasonal pastels and premium leather, the Air Jordan 5 ‘Regal Pink’ comes with a few surprise gems. Inside the box, a wearable Jumpman hang charm brings the DIY spirit while the sneaker’s insoles feature a rainbow watercolor graphic influenced by egg-dyeing fun,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink” will be released on May 27 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will be available in adult ($210) and big kids’ ($150) sizing.

In related Air Jordan news, the acclaimed Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean” makeup is also hitting shelves before month’s end.

