Resale for the Air Jordan 5 ‘Moonlight’ Is Close to Retail Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand restocked the Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight” yesterday, and as expected, sizes for the shoe sold out instantly. For sneaker fans who are still searching for the shoe, they can still buy a pair now in the secondary market.

On StockX, for instance, the lowest asking price for the Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight” at the time of publication is $222 for a men’s size 8 and prices for the shoe go as high as $559 for a men’s size 4.5

The exact shoe is also available on GOAT, with the lowest asking price of the shoe being $220 for a men’s size 8 and upwards of $599 for a men’s size 6.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In addition to the Air Jordan 14 “Winterized” and the Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal,” the Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight” was one of the many surprise sneaker restocks yesterday on the Nike SNKRS app. The Jordan 5 “Moonlight” dons a predominantly black suede upper that’s coupled with white mesh panels at the midfoot along with a white sock liner and a grey Jumpman branding that appears on the tongue and heel. Computing the look is a white-based midsole with speckled details at the forefoot along with a translucent outsole.

The Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight” debuted in 2013 received a reissue in 2021. The style is often unofficially referred to as the “Oreo” colorway due to its similarities to the popular Oreo cookie but the shoe isn’t officially connected to the snack.

In related Air Jordan 5 news, the new Jordan 5 “Jade” colorway is releasing on April 9 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $200.