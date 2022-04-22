Michael Wilson’s Air Jordan 5 Low ‘Doernbecher Freestyle’ Shoe Drops in April

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand’s new Air Jordan 5 Low “Doernbecher Freestyle” shoe is releasing soon.

Following its unveiling in February, the sportswear giant has confirmed via the SNKRS app that the multi-shoe collection will be released before the month’s end. Included in the latest offering is a new iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s designed by Michael Wilson, a patient of the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

The Air Jordan 5 Low “Doernbecher Freestyle” features a multi-colored leather upper and features various graphics of airplanes, sharks, as well as macaroni and cheese throughout the model. Breaking up the look is a sail midsole and a translucent outsole.

“Michael ‘Spitfire’ Wilson is a perpetually positive kid with a serious love for airplanes, sharks, and mac ’n’ cheese. His high-flying Air Jordan 5 features all of the above, along with cool interchangeable patches so you can wear it your way. Michael says he’s thrilled for the chance to give back to the doctors who helped save his life as an infant. “Without them, I would not be in the world today,” Jordan Brand wrote for the shoe’s product description.

In addition to Wilson’s aforementioned Air Jordan 5 Low colorway, this year’s Nike “Doernbecher Freestyle” collection includes a special Dunk Low, Zoom Vapor Cage 4, SB Zoom Stefan Janoski, Air Force 1 Fontanka, Blazer Mid, and the LeBron 19 that are each designed by other kids in the OSHU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

The Air Jordan 5 Low “Doernbecher Freestyle” will be released on April 30 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET for $200.

