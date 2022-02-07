Images of the Air Jordan 5 Low ‘Doernbecher’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

An unreleased iteration of the beloved Air Jordan 5 that appears to be tied to Nike’s next installment of the annual fundraising collection in collaboration with the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital has surfaced.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the Air Jordan 5 Low “Doernbecher,” a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s fifth signature shoe that’s reportedly designed by one of the patients from the aforementioned hospital, Michael Wilson.

According to the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital on Twitter, Wilson’s favorite meal is mac and cheese, which appears in the form of an all-over graphic on the blue toe box and ankle collar. The colorful look continues with a red toe cap, orange quarter panels, and a green heel counter. Additional details include a multicolored sock liner with blue shoelaces equipped with a special lace dubrae at the forefoot. Completing the look is a white and red midsole and a translucent outsole.

The Doernbecher Children’s Hospital announced in November that a total of seven patients had been asked to design either a Nike or Jordan sneaker for this year’s Nike Doernbecher Freestyle Collection. The hospital also confirmed on Twitter that the collection will be unveiled on Feb. 25 via a virtual event.

Although images of the Air Jordan 5 Low “Doernbecher” have surfaced on social media, the release of the sneaker has yet to be announced by Jordan Brand or Nike.

In related Air Jordan news, the classic Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs” colorway is returning soon in celebration of the style’s 25th anniversary. The style is slated to arrive on Feb. 19 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers in conjunction with the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, OH, which was the same location and event where Michael Jordan first wore the pair in ’97.