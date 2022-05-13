Images of the Air Jordan 5 ‘Green Bean’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A beloved Air Jordan 5 style is coming back.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the forthcoming Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean” release on Instagram this week, which is a popular colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that debuted in September 2006. According to the account, the acclaimed look will return to shelves before month’s end.

The latest reissue of the Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean” will feature a gray-based leather upper that’s coupled with matching gray shoelaces while translucent mesh netting appears on the side panels and tongue. The shoe’s standout detail is the green accents on the sock liner, the Jumpman branding on the tongue and heel, and portions of the gray Air-cushioned midsole. The shoe also features 3M hits throughout the upper, which reflects when the shoe is exposed to flash. Completing the look is a translucent outsole.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the latest reissue of the Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean” will be released on May 28 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe is expected to come with a $200 price tag. Although early release info of the shoe was shared by the sneaker leak social media account, the drop has not yet been announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the classic “Chicago” colorways of the beloved Air Jordan 1 High and Air Jordan 2 are also reportedly making their way back to shelves before year’s end.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean.”