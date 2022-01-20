Images of the Air Jordan 5 ‘Green Bean’ Have Emerged

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

An acclaimed Air Jordan 5 colorway is returning to sneaker stores soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz has shared images on Instagram yesterday of Michael Jordan’s fifth signature basketball shoe in the “Green Bean” colorway, a look that debuted in September 2006.

The shoe features a light gray nubuck leather upper that’s paired with bright green accents dressing the sock liner as well as the Jumpman branding on the tongue and heel. The style’s standout design element is the completely 3M reflective silver upper that’s revealed when light is shined on the material. Rounding out the design are translucent mesh panels on the midfoot and tongue, a gray and green midsole and a translucent rubber outsole.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean” will be released on May 7 for a retail price of $190. At the time of publication, release details for the shoe have not yet been announced by Jordan Brand.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting until May for a pair, the ’06 release of the shoe is available now on the secondary market.

On the “Stock market of things” StockX, for instance, the shoe is reselling for an average price of $359 with the lowest asking price at $294 for a men’s size 10 and as high as $$975 for a men’s size 12.5.

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand is reportedly dropping several Air Jordan 2 collabs this year. This includes a new iteration designed in collaboration with the reggaeton superstar J Balvin as well as one created with sneaker boutique A Ma Maniére.