The Air Jordan 5 Gets a New ‘Dark Concord’ Colorway

A new iteration of the beloved Air Jordan 5 sneaker is coming soon.

Jordan Brand revealed this week on the Nike SNKRS app that a new “Dark Concord” iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe will hit stores in August.

In an episode of SNKRS Live this month, the brand confirmed that the Air Jordan 5 “Dark Concord” draws inspiration from the iconic Jordan 11 “Concord.” The forthcoming iteration of the Jordan 5 dons a predominantly white leather upper and is offset by purple hits on the sock liner, tongue, and the heel’s Jumpman branding. Breaking up the look is a black-based midsole, with purple accents at the forefoot and a translucent outsole.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 5 “Dark Concord.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“Bring some harmony to your ‘fit with this fresh AJ5 colorway. Subtle splashes of Dark Concord against White leather will make you feel like royalty, while a reflective tongue and iced outsole unveil hidden gems. Flawless details from the original like the side vents, spiky midsole, and clear lace lock tie it all together, giving these classic kicks that biting allure,” Jordan Brand wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The Air Jordan 5 “Dark Concord” will be released on Aug. 6 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe will be available in full-family sizing including adult ($200), big kids’ ($150), little kids’ ($90), and toddler ($70) sizes.

The medial side of the Air Jordan 5 “Dark Concord.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 5 “Dark Concord.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 5 “Dark Concord.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike