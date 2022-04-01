Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Canyon Purple’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A bold new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 4 is coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Fxxkvlogvi shared images on Instagram yesterday of the Air Jordan 4 “Canyon Purple,” a new women’s-exclusive colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s expected to hit shelves this summer.

The latest Air Jordan 4 style features a predominantly purple hairy suede upper and is coupled with matching shoelaces. The shoe’s standout elements are the orange accents behind the tongue and on its Jumpman branding while mint green hits appear on the eye stay as well as on portions of the midsole and outsole.

The Air Jordan 4 was designed by industry veteran Tinker Hatfield and made its retail debut in 1989. One of the most memorable moments in Jordan’s professional basketball career happened when he wore the Jordan 4 when he made hit the buzzer-beating shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game 5 of the first round in the ’88-’89 NBA Playoffs.

According to the caption of the Instagram post, the Air Jordan 4 “Canyon Purple” will be released exclusively in women’s sizing on Aug. 25. Although images and the early info were shared by the aforementioned accounts, the launch details of the shoe have not yet been shared by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, there’s also a new women’s-exclusive colorway of the popular Air Jordan 3 releasing soon. According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the latest Jordan 3 “Neapolitan” will hit shelves on May 15. The style is reportedly inspired by Neapolitan ice cream as white, pink, and brown accents appear throughout the shoe.