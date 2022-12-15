Air Jordan 4 ‘Thunder’ Is Reportedly Returning in May

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the most beloved Air Jordan 4 styles could be coming back soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz revealed on Instagram yesterday that the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” is returning to retail in May 2023.

At the time of publication, an early look at the forthcoming release of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe has yet to surface on social media, but the aforementioned account shared mock-up depictions to give fans an idea of what to expect.

The forthcoming Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” release is expected to wear a “Black/White/Tour Yellow” color scheme, with black nubuck used for the upper. Adding a touch of contrast to the shoe are yellow accents on the mid-panels, the tongue, the eyelets, and midsole while a white Jumpman logo appears on the tongue tag and heel tab. Completing the look is a stealthy black rubber outsole.

The Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” first released in 2006 alongside the ever-popular “Lightning” colorway of the shoe and then dropped again in 2012.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” will be released on May 13, 2023 in full-family sizing. The adult’s version of the shoe will come with a $210 price tag. At the time of publication, Jordan Brand has yet to announce the return of the shoe.

For those who aren’t interested in waiting until May to buy a pair, the 2012 version of the shoe is available now at StockX. At the time of publication, the average resale price of the shoe is at $633.

In related Air Jordan news, Travis Scott and Jordan Brand released a new Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” collab today.