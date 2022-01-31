Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Infrared’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 4 is arriving soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz has shared images of the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared, a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe that’s slated to hit shelves this spring.

The forthcoming style features a two-tone color scheme with dark gray covering the majority of the nubuck upper before the look is broken up with a lighter shade on the mudguard. The makeup’s standout element is the vibrant infrared accents on the eye stay, the Jumpman branding on the tongue tag, and on the footbed. On the opposite side of the color spectrum, the shoe comes with black shoelaces along with matching mesh net panels at the midfoot and tongue while a black tab with a white Jumpman logo appears at the heel. Rounding out the look is a black and white midsole and a gray outsole.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Jordan Brand unveiled its spring ’22 Air Jordan Retro collection in December 2021 and in the announcement, the brand confirmed that the latest offering won’t just include new Air Jordan colorways but will also feature the return of the classic Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs” coinciding with the ’22 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, OH, which was the same location and event where the NBA legend first laced up the style in ’97.

At the time of publication, a release date for the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” has not yet been announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the brand is celebrating the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger with a new Air Jordan 6 Low style arriving on SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers this Friday for $200.

The medial side of the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike