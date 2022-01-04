Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 4 ‘Crimson’ Next Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordan Brand is kicking off 2022 with a new iteration of the classic Air Jordan 4.

The sportswear brand revealed on the Nike SNKRS release calendar that the “Crimson” iteration of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s fourth signature basketball shoe will release next week in full-family sizing.

The latest Air Jordan 4 release dons a predominantly black-based color scheme on the nubuck upper that’s offset by vibrant crimson accents on the mesh netting, eyestay and midsole. Additional details include a white Jumpman logo on the tongue, insole and heel tab before continuing the stealthy black look for the outsole.

“The Air Jordan 4 first landed in 1989, and decades later, its special details remain. The suede nubuck upper, mesh quarter panel and tongue bottom, and visible Air unit are back, but in a new colorway for the season. An all-black upper recalls OG styles while its Crimson accents to the mesh, midsole, eyestay and liner add a fiery, modern touch to a Jordan Brand classic, Jordan Brand wrote for the product description of the Jordan 4 “Crimson” via the SNKRS app.

The Air Jordan 4 “Crimson” will be released on Jan. 15 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $190. In addition, the shoe will also be available in big kids’ sizing ($140), little kids’ sizing ($80) and toddler sizing ($60) on launch day.

In related Air Jordan news, a new “Court Purple” colorway of the Air Jordan 13 will hit shelves this Saturday.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 4 “Crimson.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 4 “Crimson.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 4 “Crimson.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 4 “Crimson.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike