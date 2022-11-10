Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Craft’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Fans of the iconic Air Jordan 4 will have a new colorway of the shoe to look forward to soon.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @solesbyzay_backup shared images of the Air Jordan 4 “Craft” on Instagram yesterday, a new iteration of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature basketball shoe that’s scheduled to release in February 2023.

The latest Air Jordan 4 “Craft” colorway may look similar to the beloved “Cool Grey” makeup of the shoe that last released in 2019 but upon further review, the new style is equipped with various premium materials throughout. The look starts off with smooth gray leather at the base of the upper and is coupled with premium suede panels on the eyestay, the ankle collar, and the mudguard. The traditional mesh netting details on the midfoot and the tongue have also been replaced by suede while the “Wings” on the sides feature clear eyelets. A darker gray hue covers the sock liner and heel tab while a sail midsole and a dark gray outsole complete the look.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 4 “Craft” colorway will be released on Feb. 11, 2023 for a retail price of $210. At the time of publication, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the release details of the shoe.

In related Air Jordan news, sneaker retailer A Ma Maniére has announced the release of its much anticipated Air Jordan 4 collab. Fans were able to sign up for a chance to buy a pair this week by sharing a video discussing social issues that are most important to them. The sneaker is also launching on Nov. 17 at Amamaniere.com.