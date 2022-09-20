Jordan Brand Will Release the Air Jordan 4 ‘Black and Light Steel’ In October

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A stealthy new iteration of the Air Jordan 4 is hitting stores soon.

Jordan Brand announced on the Nike SNKRS release calendar that Michael Jordan’s popular signature shoe will launch in a new “Black and Light Steel” colorway in October. Early release info and product images of this Air Jordan 4 style have been making rounds on social media since April, a makeup of the shoe that was initially billed as “Black Canvas.”

The Air Jordan 4 “Black and Light Steel” is equipped with a durable black canvas upper and is paired with a premium suede panel at the forefoot. Breaking up with the look are gray hits on the eyestay, on the tongue tag, and Jumpman branding on the heel. The shoe also features subtle hits of red on the insole and outsole.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 4 “Black and Light Steel.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“Get ’em while you can—the AJ4 in Black canvas. Tried and true, this dexterous design was first released in ’89 and has been captivating crowds ever since. Suede details up your game while Light Steel accents on the eyestays, midsole and branding add the contrast every ‘fit needs,” Jordan Brand wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The Air Jordan 4 “Black and Light Steel” colorway will be released on Oct. 1 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe will be available in adult’s and big kids’ sizing and will retail for $210 and $160, respectively.

The medial side of the Air Jordan 4 “Black and Light Steel.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 4 “Black and Light Steel.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 4 “Black and Light Steel.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike