The New Air Jordan 4 ‘Black Canvas’ Is Reportedly Dropping in August

A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 4 is reportedly releasing soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared a mockup depiction on Instagram of the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas,” a purported colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that is reportedly hitting shelves in August.

The early rendering of the purported Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” shows a stealthy canvas black upper, which replaces the traditional leather construction that was used on its basketball counterpart. Breaking up the predominantly black color scheme are gray eyelets along with grey Jumpman logos on the tongue tag and heel tab. Completing the design is a gray and black midsole with contrasting white accents toward the heel.

The Air Jordan 4 was designed by industry veteran Tinker Hatfield and was first worn by MJ during the 1988-89 NBA season. One of the most memorable basketball moments in Jordan’s professional career happened when he hit the game-winning shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the playoffs in the “Bred” colorway of the Jordan 4.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” will be released on Aug. 27 for a retail price of $210. The shoe is expected to be available at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers. At the time of publication, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the launch of this purported style.

In related Air Jordan news, there are several new iterations of popular Air Jordan models dropping in May. The releases include the Air Jordan 1 High “Stash” as well as the Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan.”