×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Black Canvas’ Have Emerged

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Jordan Brand Dubai Mall
The new Jordan Brand store in the Dubai Mall.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new stealthy colorway of the acclaimed Air Jordan 4 shoe is reportedly on the way.

After early info about the purported style surfaced last week, sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Leaked.Sneaks shared images on Instagram of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe in the forthcoming “Black Canvas” makeup.

The shoe sports a premium canvas construction on the entirety of the upper, which switches things up from the traditional leather build of the silhouette. Adding to the look are gray eyelets, a black suede mudguard, and gray Jumpman branding on the tongue tag and heel tab. Wrapping things up is a black and gray midsole and a black outsole.

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” is drawing heavy comparisons to the coveted Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 collab that was made available at auction in 2015. At the time of publication, the three-way collab is reselling for an average price of $14,000 on StockX, with the lowest asking price of the shoe at $27,721 for a men’s size 11 and a high bid of $11,080 for a men’s size 11.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” will be released on Aug. 27 and the shoe will come with a $210 price tag. Although early info about the shoe was shared by the aforementioned account, the launch of the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, Michael Wilson, a patient of the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, designed a special colorway of the Air Jordan 5 Low that’s releasing this Saturday via SNKRS.

PrimeAsia Sponsored By PrimeAsia

Sustainability Lens: Latitudes of Leather

PrimeAsia tackles sustainability through a pointed approach to apply its data findings to supply chain transparency.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad