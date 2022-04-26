Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Black Canvas’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new stealthy colorway of the acclaimed Air Jordan 4 shoe is reportedly on the way.

After early info about the purported style surfaced last week, sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Leaked.Sneaks shared images on Instagram of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe in the forthcoming “Black Canvas” makeup.

The shoe sports a premium canvas construction on the entirety of the upper, which switches things up from the traditional leather build of the silhouette. Adding to the look are gray eyelets, a black suede mudguard, and gray Jumpman branding on the tongue tag and heel tab. Wrapping things up is a black and gray midsole and a black outsole.

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” is drawing heavy comparisons to the coveted Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 collab that was made available at auction in 2015. At the time of publication, the three-way collab is reselling for an average price of $14,000 on StockX, with the lowest asking price of the shoe at $27,721 for a men’s size 11 and a high bid of $11,080 for a men’s size 11.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” will be released on Aug. 27 and the shoe will come with a $210 price tag. Although early info about the shoe was shared by the aforementioned account, the launch of the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, Michael Wilson, a patient of the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, designed a special colorway of the Air Jordan 5 Low that’s releasing this Saturday via SNKRS.