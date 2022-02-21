Three Sold-Out Air Jordan Styles Are Restocking Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Three sold-out Air Jordan styles will soon be available again when they restock on the Nike SNKRS app soon.

The sportswear giant teased via its latest “This Week in SNKRS” series that a previously-released makeup of Michael Jordan’s popular Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5, and Air Jordan 13 signature basketball sneakers are restocking this week. Despite the teaser, the specific style for each iteration wasn’t revealed by the brand but sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz posted a photo of the Air Jordan 4 “Crimson,” the Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight,” and the Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” on Instagram, suggesting that they will be the styles returning soon.

Each of the styles was featured in Jordan Brand’s previous three Air Jordan Retro collections, with the Jordan 4 “Crimson” being the most recent drop of the group as it launched last month. The Jordan 13 “Court Purple” dropped during last year’s holiday season while the Jordan 5 “Moonlight” hit shelves in summer ’21.

Despite teasing the restock, Jordan Brand has not yet specifically revealed when the three sold-out Air Jordan styles will be returning to the Nike SNKRS app this week. Each pair will come with a $190 price tag.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In related Air Jordan news, the SNKRS release calendar also confirmed that a new University Gold and Light Bordeaux iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High will be released via the app on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe will come with a $170 price tag.