Jordan Brand Unveils the Air Jordan 37

Jordan Brand unveiled the latest entry in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line this week along with details on when fans can get their hands on a pair.

The sportswear brand shared details behind the design of the Air Jordan 37, revealing that the shoe pays homage to the iconic Air Jordan 7 silhouette but is built for modern-day basketball.

According to Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 37’s Lenoweave upper is constructed of a strong and pliable yarn called Arkema, with zones of support applied on specific areas of the shoe where ballers need it most.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 37. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The shoe’s standout design is in the midsole, which is constructed of a new Formula 23 foam and is designed to be both responsive and lightweight. There’s also a plate tucked within the midfoot of the midsole, which is the first time that it has been included in an Air Jordan shoe since the Jordan 32. Adding to the cushioning system is the Zoom Air strobel unit along with an additional double-stacked unit at the forefoot.

The Air Jordan 37 will make its retail debut in September in the “Beyond Borders” colorway at Jordan.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The Air Jordan 7-inspired “Hare” colorway will hit stores in the fall. Despite Jordan Brand unveiling the Air Jordan 37, retail pricing for the shoe has not yet been revealed.

In related Air Jordan news, Nina Chanel Abney’s Air Jordan 2 collab is releasing this week.

The outsole of the Air Jordan 37. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike