Air Jordan 37 Debuts in the ‘Beyond Borders’ Colorway This Month

By Victor Deng
Air Jordan 37 'Beyond Borders'
The Air Jordan 37 "Beyond Borders."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The long-awaited release of the Air Jordan 37 is coming soon.

Jordan Brand revealed on Nike’s website this week that the latest Air Jordan sneaker in Michael Jordan’s signature line will hit stores in mid-September. During the shoe’s unveiling in July, the brand confirmed that the debut colorway of the Air Jordan 37 will be dubbed “Beyond Borders.”

The Air Jordan 37’s debut colorway dons a sail-based knitted upper and is offset by a stealthy black ankle collar and tongue, which nods to the design of the classic Air Jordan 7 silhouette. The shoe’s standout element is the signature Formula 23 foam cushioned midsole in white, a translucent heel counter, and a multi-colored rubber outsole.

“You’ve got the hops and the speed—lace up in shoes that enhance what you bring to the court. The latest AJ is all about takeoffs and landings, with multiple Air units to get you off the ground and our signature Formula 23 foam to cushion your impact. Up top, you’ll find layers of tough, reinforced leno-weave fabric that’ll keep you contained—and leave your game uncompromised,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 37 “Beyond Borders” will be released on Sept. 15 at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The adults sizing of the shoe will come with a $185 price tag.

In related Air Jordan news, Paris Saint-Germain’s new Air Jordan 5 collab is hitting stores this weekend.

Air Jordan 37 'Beyond Borders'
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 37 “Beyond Borders.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 37 'Beyond Borders'
The medial side of the Air Jordan 37 “Beyond Borders.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
