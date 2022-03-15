The Air Jordan 3 Is Set to Release In a New ‘Neapolitan’ Colorway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand will soon release the Air Jordan 3 in a new colorway that’s dressed in hues of a popular ice cream combination.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared images of Michael Jordan’s third signature shoe in a new makeup resembling Neapolitan ice cream ahead of its purported May release.

The Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan” features a predominantly white leather upper that’s combined with dark brown elephant overlay panels at the forefoot and heel counter similar to the beloved Jordan 3 “Mocha” colorway, but this pair dons pink accents on the tongue’s Jumpman branding, the midsole and on the accompanying hangtag. Breaking up the look is a dark brown rubber outsole.

The Air Jordan 3 made its debut in 1988 and the shoe was designed by industry veteran Tinker Hatfield. One of the most memorable moments from MJ while wearing the sneaker was during the NBA All-Star Weekend in ’88 when he won his second Slam Dunk Contest.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan” will be released on May 15 and will be available exclusively in women’s sizing. Although the sneaker leak social media account shared early info about the style, the release of the shoe has not yet been announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, there’s another new iteration of the Air Jordan 3 that’s hitting shelves this month. Jordan Brand announced on the SNKRS release calendar that the Jordan 3 “Muslin” will be released on March 25 via the app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $200. The style will be available exclusively in adult sizing.