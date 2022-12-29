Images of the Air Jordan 3 Women’s ‘Lucky Green’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the popular Air Jordan 3 is reportedly hitting stores soon.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @Prvt.selection and @zSneakerheadz shared images on Instagram of the Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green,” a unreleased colorway of Michael Jordan’s third signature shoe.

The Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green” appears to pay homage to the NBA legend and his Chicago Bulls squad’s fierce Boston Celtics rivals. The shoe features a simple white leather upper and is offset by the silhouette’s signature elephant overlay on the heel counter and forefoot. The style’s standout detail is the vibrant green accents on the eyelets as well as on the heel of the midsole. Adding to the look is a red Jumpman logo on the tongue and a gray logo on the heel. A sail-based midsole and a gray outsole complete the look of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 3 model was introduced in 1988 and it was designed by industry veteran Tinker Hatfield. One of the most memorable moments from MJ while wearing the sneaker was during the NBA All-Star Weekend in ’88 when he won his second Slam Dunk Contest.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green” will be released exclusively in women’s sizing on April 6 for $200. At the time of publication, Jordan Brand has yet to announce the release details for the women’s exclusive colorway.

In related Air Jordan news, the classic Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” colorway is also reportedly making its way back to retail in 2023. The shoe is expected to be identical to the original pair and will come with special packaging.