The Classic Air Jordan 3 ‘White Cement’ Is Reportedly Making a Return in 2023

One of the most iconic Air Jordan 3 styles could be returning to stores next year.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared early info about the Air Jordan 3 Reimagined “White Cement,” which is a reissue of Michael Jordan’s third signature shoe that’s reportedly dropping in March 2023. The account also shared a mock-up depiction of the forthcoming release to give fans an idea of what’s expected to drop in the coming months.

The Air Jordan 3 Reimagined “White Cement” features a white leather upper that’s paired with its iconic elephant print overlay panels at the forefoot and heel counter. According to the account, the forthcoming reissue will feature a vintage look, with sail accents on the “Nike Air” branded heel tab, eyelets and midsole. Additional details include red hits on the tongue before the look is completed with a gray rubber outsole. The shoe is also expected to be accompanied by original-styled packaging.

The Air Jordan 3 was designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, and debuted in 1988. The “White Cement” colorway of the shoe was first worn by MJ at the 1988 NBA All-Star Weekend during the event’s Slam Dunk Contest. MJ also wore the “Black Cement” colorway a day later when he participated in the All-Star Game.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 3 Reimagined “White Cement” will drop on March 11, 2023. The shoe is expected to be available in full-family sizing but the adult sizes are expected to come with a $210 price tag.

