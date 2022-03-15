The Air Jordan 3 ‘Muslin’ Is Releasing This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 3 sneaker is releasing soon.

Jordan Brand confirmed via the SNKRS release calendar that a new “Muslin” colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe will hit shelves before month’s end.

The Air Jordan 3 “Muslin” is equipped with a durable sail-based canvas upper unlike standard versions of the shoe that features leather. Continuing the alterations to the silhouette are the “Cement Grey” suede overlay panels on the toe box and heel counter instead of the traditional elephant print detailing. Adding to the look is are red accents including on the tongue and the heel tab’s Jumpman branding. Completing the style is a sail midsole and a gray outsole.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 3 “Muslin.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“Throughout MJ’s dynasty run, fans and teammates counted on his durability. His six championships, delivered in heroic fashion, were epitomized by toughness, strength, and physical fortitude,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 3 “Muslin” will be released in adult’s sizing on March 25 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will come with a $200 price tag.

The medial side of the Air Jordan 3 "Muslin." CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 3 “Muslin.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 3 “Muslin.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike