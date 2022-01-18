Air Jordan 3 ‘Fire Red’ Is Reportedly Returning in August

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

An iconic iteration of the Air Jordan 3 appears to be returning to sneaker stores soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared early info on Instagram this month about the classic Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” releasing again this summer. The account also shared a mockup depiction of the shoe, revealing that the purported drop will look similar to the style when it originally launched in 1988.

The Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” features a predominantly white leather upper that’s coupled with black elephant print overlay panels at the toe box and heel counter. The shoe’s standout design is the red accents covering the tongue’s Jumpman branding, ankle collar, and midsole that’s reminiscent of the Chicago Bulls uniforms Michael Jordan was wearing during his playing days with the team. The forthcoming release is also expected to feature “Nike Air” branding on the heel tab, which will be the first time that this style will include that detail since its original drop.

This won’t be the first time that Jordan Brand reissued the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” as the colorway returned to shelves in 2007 and then again in 2013.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” will be released on Aug. 6 for a retail price of $210. Although the release info was shared by the account, the release has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, several of Jordan Brand’s top collaborators are reportedly dropping an Air Jordan 2 collab this year including A Ma Maniére as well as reggaeton superstar J Balvin.