The Air Jordan 3 ‘Fire Red’ Gets a First Look

A beloved Air Jordan 3 colorway is making a comeback soon.

After early info emerged about the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” returning to stores this summer, sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram has now shared images of the classic style.

The Air Jordan 3 was conceptualized by the celebrated Nike designer Tinker Hatfield and made its retail debut in 1988. The “Fire Red” colorway was one of four original styles to release that year and remains one of the most popular looks of the silhouette. The three other original releases include the “Black Cement,” “White Cement,” and “True Blue” colorways.

The Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” features a tumbled leather upper that’s offset by the model’s signature elephant overlay panels on the toe box and heel counter. The shoe’s standout elements are the fire red accents on the ankle collar, the “Nike Air” branding on the heel tab, and portions of the midsole. The shoe will also come with an orange “Nike Air” hang tag while a gray sock liner and a matching rubber outsole complete the look. The shoe will be packaged in a special box similar to the original release.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” will be released on Aug. 6 in full-family sizing. Although early info on the shoe has been shared by the Instagram account, the release has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the Air Jordan 6 “White and University Red” makeup is launching on SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $200.