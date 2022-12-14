Jordan Brand to Celebrate ‘Year of the Rabbit’ With New Air Jordan 23 Colorway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

With 2023 looming, Jordan Brand is expected to celebrate “Year of the Rabbit” in the coming weeks with a new Air Jordan release.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared product images of the Air Jordan 23 Retro “Year of the Rabbit,” a new iteration of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s 23rd signature basketball shoe that’s slated to hit retail in January.

According to the account, the latest Air Jordan 23 “Year of the Rabbit” style will wear a “Light Silver/Challenge Red/Ivory/Metallic Gold/White” color scheme, with premium leather panels on the sides and flat white leather used on the toe box. The sneaker also features soft suede ankle collar, white shoelaces with gold aglets, and a special Jumpman logo stamped on the tongue. The shoe’s signature detail is the special rabbit graphic printed behind the tongue while a bold red footbed featuring a Jumpman branded red envelope and white midsole cushion the underfoot. Completing the design is a silhouette of MJ’s fingerprint on the outsole.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 23 “Year of the Rabbit” will be released on Jan. 22, 2023 at select Jordan Brand retailers for $260. At the time of publication, the release of the shoe has not yet been announced by Jordan Brand.

